Thomas Woldetensae and Kihei Clark combined to score 50 points, but the UVa men’s basketball team fell 80-73 at No. 5 Louisville on Saturday.

Rally comes up short; UVa Men’s Basketball falls 80-73 at No. 5 Louisville
UVa head coach Tony Bennett (Source: WVIR)
By Mike Shiers | February 8, 2020 at 7:06 PM EST - Updated February 8 at 7:06 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team had its three-game winning streak snapped, as the Cavaliers fell 80-73 on Saturday at #5 Louisville.

UVa trailed by as many as 16 points in the 1st half, but the 'Hoos rallied behind Tomas Woldetensae and Kihei Clark in the 2nd.

Woldetensae hit seven three-pointers, and scored a career-high 27 points. Clark added 23 points, and dished out a game-high seven assists.

Virginia took a 70-68 lead on two free throws by Clark with 3:25 to play, but the Cardinals were able to pull away down the stretch.

Louisville hit 21-of-24 free throws in the 2nd half, after not attempting a shot from the line in the 1st half.

The 73 points are the most the Cavaliers have scored in a game this season, but the 80 points are also the most they have allowed.

UVa (15-7, 7-5 ACC) will be back in action at home against Notre Dame on Tuesday.

