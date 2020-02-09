Rally comes up short; UVa Men’s Basketball falls 80-73 at No. 5 Louisville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team had its three-game winning streak snapped, as the Cavaliers fell 80-73 on Saturday at #5 Louisville.
UVa trailed by as many as 16 points in the 1st half, but the 'Hoos rallied behind Tomas Woldetensae and Kihei Clark in the 2nd.
Woldetensae hit seven three-pointers, and scored a career-high 27 points. Clark added 23 points, and dished out a game-high seven assists.
Virginia took a 70-68 lead on two free throws by Clark with 3:25 to play, but the Cardinals were able to pull away down the stretch.
Louisville hit 21-of-24 free throws in the 2nd half, after not attempting a shot from the line in the 1st half.
The 73 points are the most the Cavaliers have scored in a game this season, but the 80 points are also the most they have allowed.
UVa (15-7, 7-5 ACC) will be back in action at home against Notre Dame on Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.