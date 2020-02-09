Peace Lutheran Church hosts “Spread the Love” on Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -One Albemarle County church has been organizing monthly events to bring together parishioners and others looking to make a difference in the community. Peace Lutheran Church hosted Spreading the Love. “We’re having an event called Spread the Love. It is part of a monthly event called Building Peace,” Committee Chair Jennifer Brannock says.
The event consisted of several activities all meant to bring volunteers together and help the less fortunate in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. “We have Habitat for Humanity here today that we’re doing some sorting and organizing for. We’re also writing Valentine’s for the elderly. We are making some dog treats for the SPCA. We also are doing some sorting for Loaves and Fishes and we’re making a “make and take bag” that you can make for a homeless person,” Brannock says.
The interim pastor of the church says events like this are a catalyst for those seeking to effect change in their community. “People are so isolated these days and this is a reason to come and they also want to help, but not everybody knows how to get started. So, we go ahead and give them the opportunity to help others and in that we fulfill our mission as well,” Peace Lutheran Pastor Kim Triplett says.
The Peace Lutheran Church’s next event is Sunday, March 8th.
