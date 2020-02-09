One more dry day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a frosty cold start to Sunday, sunshine returns along with temperatures a little higher than what we had Saturday. A light south breezy will keep most areas above freezing Sunday night.
Clouds arrive Monday with rain showers developing during mainly the afternoon and Monday night. Some more showers on Tuesday, mainly through the morning. Trending drier and milder in the afternoon.
A little cooler mid week with a few showers later on Wednesday. It looks like a more widespread rain will be with us Thursday. A half inch to an inch and a half of rain will fall from Monday through Thursday night. That would not cause flooding.
Drying and chilling for Valentine’s Day and to start the weekend.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s for the Shenandoah Valley to the lower 50s for central Virginia. Light south breeze.
Sunday night: A fair sky. Some clouds arrive by morning. Low 35 to 40 degrees. Light south breeze.
Monday: Clouds thicken with rain showers developing. Mainly for the afternoon. Highs mid 50s.
Monday night: Rainy with lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. Mainly during the morning. Highs near 60 degrees. Low 40.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a shower around. Many dry hours. Highs 45 to 50 degrees.. Lows in the lower 40s.
Thursday: Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.
Friday: Clearing and cooling. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s.. Lows mid 20s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.
