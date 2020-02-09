No. 1 UVa Men’s Lax tops No. 14 Loyola 12-9 in season opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The top-ranked and defending national champion Virginia men’s lacrosse team beat Loyola 12-9 in its season opener on Saturday at Klöckner Stadium.
The Cavaliers raised their 2019 NCAA National Champions banner before the start of the match against the Greyhounds.
Junior Matt Moore and redshirt freshman Payton Cormier each scored three goals for UVa, and the Wahoos had nine assists on their 12 goals.
“All assisted goals, that’s what our main goal is,” says Moore. “They can’t stop that. They can stop individuals. They can’t stop a team of six players going around the horn, passing the ball, and looking for each other at all times. It’s just good.”
Cormier says, “I just stepped on the field, and happened to get the looks today. Everybody on our offense is a good look. Everybody is a weapon, and has their own things. Fortunately today, I was the one getting the looks, so I got lucky in that part.”
Virginia led 9-2 at halftime against Loyola, but they only scored three goals in the 2nd half.
Head coach Lars Tiffany says, “I like going up against a big team (in the season opener), that win or lose, you’re going to learn a lot about what you’re doing. If you get a win, it’s a good win in your back pocket for May during (NCAA Tournament) selection time. If you lose, it doesn’t kill you, and you grow from it.”
Virginia (1-0) will be back in action at home against Lehigh next Saturday.
