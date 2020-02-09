Group in Charlottesville working to normalize the conversation around death

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s a topic many tend to steer clear of, calling it taboo, but on Sunday a group of people in Charlottesville are using the subject of death to spark a conversation. The co-organizers both work in death related fields and want to help normalize the topic.
Attendees discussed their fears and thoughts about what happens after death. “If you understand what death is and you understand what other people think you can have a good life and what’s called a good death too. Knowing that what comes next you may not know about but at least you talk about it as a part of life," Death Cafe Co-organizer Kent Schlussel says.
Organizers say it’s just a natural part of the life cycle.
