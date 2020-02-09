Charlottesville group celebrates African History aspect of Black History Month

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While Black History Month continues through the end of the month, one organization is hoping to tell a more complete story of African-American history.
Chihamba, a local organization dedicated to preserving and displaying African culture, history, and traditions, held a Black History Month Event Sunday at McGuffey Art Center in Charlottesville. The celebration featured traditional African music, dancing, and crafts. The group says its all part of its mission to expand love of African-American history year-round.
“Our story is beginning to come to the forefront," Chihamba member Ruby Stradford-Bridges said. "This community’s ears are open, and we want to make sure that we have our cultural awareness education process to make everybody know there so we can appreciate each other.”
The group says it hopes to have more programming around Charlottesville in the future.
