Tracking a weak weather maker

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A weakening weather disturbance over the Ohio Valley and Appalachians will give us more clouds overnight. Along with a small chance for a passing flurry or sprinkle. Mainly from the Blue Ridge Mountains to Shenandoah Valley. The best chance for a dusting of snow is over the Allegheny Mountains. Temperatures overnight will slowly fall to near or a little below freezing by dawn.