Tracking a weak weather maker

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A weakening weather disturbance over the Ohio Valley and Appalachians will give us more clouds overnight. Along with a small chance for a passing flurry or sprinkle. Mainly from the Blue Ridge Mountains to Shenandoah Valley. The best chance for a dusting of snow is over the Allegheny Mountains. Temperatures overnight will slowly fall to near or a little below freezing by dawn.
Sunshine returns Sunday, along with temperatures a little higher than what we had Saturday. A light south breezy will keep most areas above freezing Sunday night.
Clouds arrive Monday with rain showers arriving during mainly the afternoon and night. Some more showers on Tuesday with a spike in temperature.
A little cooler mid week with a few showers later on Wednesday. It looks like a more widespread rain will be with us Thursday. A half inch to an inch and a half of rain will fall from Monday through Thursday night. The would not cause flooding.
Drying and chilling for Valentine’s Day and to start next weekend.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Most areas remain dry. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s by morning. Light southwest breeze.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s for the Shenandoah Valley to the lower 50s for central Virginia. Light south breeze.
Sunday night: A fair sky. Some clouds arrive by morning. Low 35 to 40 degrees.
Monday: Clouds thicken with rain showers developing. Mainly for the afternoon and night. Highs mid 50s. Lows upper 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. Highs near 60 degrees. Low 40.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a shower around. Highs lower 50s. Lows in the 40s.
Thursday: Rain likely. Highs lower 50s. Lows in the 30s.
Friday: Clearing and cooling. Highs in the 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.