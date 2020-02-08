Reflection & Action Symposium encourages thinking about belonging and democracy in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The only way for a community to prosper some say is for the people living there to find creative solutions for the problems that cross generations, cross-racial lines, and cross income.
Friday’s "Imagining a New Democracy" summit served as a way for members of the Charlottesville community to engage with one another in a more positive and hopeful way.
The Reflection & Action Symposium provided a platform for voices to be heard. Participants shared upcoming projects and cultural events with a focus on belonging.
"We’re not trying to select issues and work our way down, we’re starting in the grassroots and listen to the stories and narratives that are in our community and then build from there,” Project Collaborator Matthew Slaats said.
Everybody who showed up said another big goal is to encourage more people in the Charlottesville area and on grounds to become more involved.
