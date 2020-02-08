New exhibit at Burley Middle School highlights the work of “Hidden Nurses”

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new exhibit at Burley Middle School is highlighting the work of nurses who graduated before the school was desegregated. The exhibit is part of Black History Month.
The group, known as the "Hidden Nurses", trained in the 1950s and 1960s in a joint program between Burley High School and the University of Virginia.
Principal Jim Asher hopes the pictures teach students how to embrace the school’s history. “When you walk through, when you look at the photographs of the people it is something from the past. It does represent people who are still alive and it does represent where the students might get inspiration for where they might go in the future.”
The exhibit will be featured during the Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP’s Black History Month celebration at the school on Monday starting at 5:30 p.m.
