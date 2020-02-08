Friday’s high school hoops scores and highlights

By Aileen Hnatiuk | February 7, 2020 at 10:31 PM EST - Updated February 7 at 10:31 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

BOYS

Western Albemarle 67, Charlottesville 43

Buffalo Gap 71, Wilson Memorial 67

East Rockingham 89, Rappahannock County 55

Louisa County 77, Orange County 49

St. Christopher’s 75, Fork Union Prep 45

Luray 52, Madison County 43

St. Anne's-Belfield 65, Covenant 36

William Monroe 53, George Mason 52

GIRLS

Louisa County 74, Orange County 26

Albemarle 57, Monticello 50

St. Anne’s-Belfield 58, St. Catherine’s 47

Charlottesville 37, Western Albemarle 33

Spotswood 68, Rockbridge County 29

East Rockingham 46, Rappahannock County 39

Luray 54, Madison County 44

Turner Ashby 54, Broadway 48

R.E. Lee-Staunton 39, Riverheads 36

