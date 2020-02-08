The Covenant lower school hosts “STEAM” fair

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Covenant School and its students got creative on Friday and gave a glimpse at the young scientists of the future. Students from the lower school hosted a “STEAM” fair on Friday.
Young imaginations roamed free as they showed off their science and technology projects to family and friends. Students spent months working on the experiments and were very eager to present them.
"Our desire is for our children to be curious about nature and curious about the things that are around them and we want to give them opportunities to ask great questions and figure out ways to seek those answers through doing research and project work,” Gretchen Feury, with the Covenant School, said.
The young scientists said their favorite parts of the fair were getting to work with peers and exploring new topics through trying new experiments.
