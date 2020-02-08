Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall enjoys a “Taste a Nelson” during wine event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some people enjoyed a taste of Nelson County's finest beverages, right on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall.
Dozens enjoyed award-winning wine, beer, and whiskey from some of the best producers along Nelson 29, a new craft beverage trail just south of Charlottesville. The trail runs about 20 miles between Albemarle and Amherst Counties.
"It's fun to have people sort of go, 'oh, I didn't realize this existed,' even though we've all been there for a decade or more. It's great to see people light up and understand that there's a lot more going on down there,” Nelson 29 President Stephanie Wright said.
One-hundred percent of Friday’s proceeds will go to benefit the preservation of the historic Crozet Tunnel.
