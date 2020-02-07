Wahoos force 25 turnovers; UVa Women’s Basketball beats Clemson 70-54

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s basketball team forced 25 turnovers, and the Cavaliers defeated Clemson 70-54 on Thursday night at John Paul Jones Arena.
Jocelyn Willoughby scored a game-high 21 points, and moved into 12th place on UVa’s all-time scoring list.
Freshman Carole Miller added a career-high 19-points.
“These past few games, I’ve been really confident and sure of myself, and not second-guessing myself," says Miller. "Hopefully this continues to the end of the season, so I can keep helping the team.”
Head coach Tina Thompson adds, “We use our defense to create opportunities offensively, but also to create this energy. When we are clicking, and we are moving, and we are in the proper places defensively, it changes who we are. It changes how aggressive we are, offensively, and we kind of get a little lighter on our feet. We’re moving differently. We’re cutting differently. Really proud of that effort.”
Virginia (10-13, 5-7 ACC) will be back in action at #17 Florida State on Sunday at noon.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.