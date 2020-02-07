UVA School of Law recognizing those who promote justice through public service

By Moriah Davis | February 7, 2020 at 3:15 PM EST - Updated February 7 at 3:15 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some lawyers at the University of Virginia are getting special recognition.

UVA School of Law hosted its Shaping Justice conference at the Caplin Pavilion Friday, February 7. The event honored alumni, students, and lawyers who promote justice through public service.

The conference aims to build more connections with the community.

"I think it's really important so that as lawyers we know good community lawyering looks like, that we know how to interact, that we're aware of the issues that our clients might face," co-coordinator Carly Wasserman said.

Attendees also had networking and educational opportunities through several panels.

