“Take A Moment” event helps community focus on the positives

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Activists in the community are coming together to have a much needed conversation about positivity. People gathered for a round-table discussion called “Take A Moment” on Thursday.
Twenty years ago, Alex-Zan created 28 bullet points called Positive Life Choices. He says he found the list not too long ago and decided to hand it out at a Martin Luther King Jr. event in Charlottesville.
Shortly after, people quickly realized the listed needed to get around to more people.
"Even coach at the university say life is precious and then people start admitting that I need to let stuff go, we need to do some healing, we need to talk to each other,” Alex-Zan said.
Alex-Zan hopes to have another event like this again in the future. However, the group is encouraging other citizens around the commonwealth and beyond to have their “Take A Moment” conversations.
