More Rain into Friday Morning. Flood Watch In Effect

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - *Flood Watch* continues until 7 AM Friday. More rain tonight and into the morning. Total rainfall of 1-2 inches with locally higher amounts. Remain alert if you live near small creeks and streams and low lying areas. Never attempt to cross flooded roadways!
More rain areas of fog and rising temperatures tonight. Temperatures by Friday morning well in the 50s, with rain ending. As a cold front sweeps across the region, it will turn windy, some clearing will occur and temperatures will fall back through the 40s. Winds could gust over 20-30 mph at times Friday, in the wake of the front.
This weekend is largely dry and cooler. A weak weather disturbance may kickoff a passing rain/snow shower Saturday night. Mainly from the Blue Ridge Mountains, Shenandoah Valley and west.
A mild, but another wet and unsettled stretch of weather days is expected to take shape next week.
Tonight: More Rain, some heavy. Flooding possible. Areas of fog. Temperatures rising through the 40s to 50s.
Friday: Early AM Rain. Turning windy, some clearing. Falling temperatures 50s early to 40s and 30s during the day.
Friday night: Clear and colder. Lows upper 20s to around 30.
Saturday: Sun and clouds. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Slight chance for a rain/snow shower Saturday night. Mainly west. Lows lower 30s.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Lows upper 30s.
Monday: Variable clouds, chance of showers. Mild. Highs upper 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs upper 50s to around 60.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Highs mid to upper 50s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Highs mid 50s.
