Jeffie Awards recognizes most influential area projects

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The third annual Jeffie Awards recognizing the most influential projects of 2019 were handed out Thursday on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall.
The awards, named after the first and most famous urban planner and architect of Charlottesville, recognize top work in commercial, residential and adaptive re-use/mixed-use projects.
Projects considered promoted, among other things, culture, economic development, and opportunities for community engagement in the city.
“It’s an event that began in 2017 when a few of the young leaders decided that Charlottesville was getting a little bit of a bad rap and there are a lot of people in this city who work really hard to make it a better place,” Young Leaders Group Committee Vice-Chair Hannah Mahaffey said.
Thursday night’s winners: Shops at Riverside Village, 600 West Main and 10th Street warehouses.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.