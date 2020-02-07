Gun control bill advances in Virginia House of Delegates

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - A gun control bill banning the sale of assault firearms, including AR-15s, is moving forward in Virginia's House of Delegates.
The proposed bill passed through the House's Public Safety Committee early Friday, February 7, on a party-line vote. It also includes a ban on the sale of high-capacity magazines, silencers, and trigger-activators, also known as bump stocks.
If the bill becomes law, anyone currently owning those items can keep them as long as they register for a permit with Virginia State Police.
The Daily Progress reports that after the committee’s vote, gun rights activists chanted, “We will not comply,” and had to be escorted out of the room by police.
