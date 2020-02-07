First responders attend budget work session at CitySpace to bring attention to staffing shortage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People gathered at CitySpace on Thursday to talk budget development with City Council. Firefighters and medics showed up in force, asking the city for funding for at least nine new positions to help fill a service gap at Charlottesville Fire Department.
They say right now the city is frequently left with one or no medical transport units. Emergency responders are frustrated by an increase in overtime and a decrease in the quality of service.
"The math is simple. A population of 50,000 people - 22,000 students and a daytime commuter population and one medic unit. It is dangerous for our citizens and our responders alike,” Charlottesville Firefighter/Medic Greg Wright said.
City Councilor Heather Hill says public safety is a top priority. She says City Council is working with its management team to make sure the city is addressing critical needs within its budget.
