CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Early rain and fog will give way to clearing skies and breezy conditions by this afternoon. A cold front and low pressure has delivered 1″-2″ of rain to central Virginia and the Shenandoah valley. As high pressure builds in skies will clear and temperatures will cool a bit. Tonight will finally feature more seasonal temperatures. Partly sunny Saturday with seasonal conditions. However, a weak system could bring a few rain and snow showers by Saturday night. Sunshine will return Sunday. Looks like another warm up early next week with scattered showers. Have a great and safe Weekend !