CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Early rain and fog will give way to clearing skies and breezy conditions by this afternoon. A cold front and low pressure has delivered 1″-2″ of rain to central Virginia and the Shenandoah valley. As high pressure builds in skies will clear and temperatures will cool a bit. Tonight will finally feature more seasonal temperatures. Partly sunny Saturday with seasonal conditions. However, a weak system could bring a few rain and snow showers by Saturday night. Sunshine will return Sunday. Looks like another warm up early next week with scattered showers. Have a great and safe Weekend !
Today: Showers ending, then partly sunny and breezy, High: low 50s
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold, Low: upper 20s
Saturday: partly sunny and seasonal, with late rain and snow showers High: mid 40s...Low: around 30
Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy , High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: upper 50s...Low: around 40
Wednesday: Partly sunny and pleasant, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High low 50s...Low: mid 20s
