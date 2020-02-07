Cruise ship passengers quarantined amid coronavirus scare taken to hospital in N.J.

BAYONNE, N.J. (WABC/CNN) - All but four quarantined passengers aboard a Royal Caribbean ship, docked in a city just south of New York, have been cleared, health officials said.
The Anthem of the Seas docked Friday morning amid concern that there were Chinese nationals aboard who may have the coronavirus.
They started exhibiting symptoms aboard the ship while it was cruising in the Caribbean.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tested 27 quarantined passengers and released 23 of them, CNN said. The other four were taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.
One person was diagnosed with the flu.
“We are participating in elevated levels of guest screening to check the spread of coronavirus,” said Royal Caribbean in an earlier statement.
Someone who had been on the ship told WPIX that they had not been notified of the quarantine of fellow passengers.
“When I woke up this morning, there were ambulances all lined up, ready to take people off," said the passenger.
New passengers were expected to board the Anthem of the Seas later Friday.
The cruise line tweeted it would "be conducting enhanced sanitation in the cruise terminal and onboard."
A total of 12 people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with coronavirus. There had been 636 deaths reported in China as of Friday and more than 31,000 people infected.
Another cruise ship docked in Yokohama, Japan, has been quarantined, with more than 60 people on board diagnosed with the new virus. CNN reported 11 Americans were among the sick on the ship.
Copyright 2020 WABC via CNN. All rights reserved.