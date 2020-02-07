Charlottesville crossing guard receives recognition from VDOT

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A crossing guard at Venable Elementary School in Charlottesville is getting a lot of recognition these days.
Ursula Coleman’s work to keep students safe has garnered an award from the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to Schools program.
Coleman was selected from out of 300 nominations from across the commonwealth to be named among the Most Outstanding Crossing Guards for 2019.
"I was very flattered, and maybe a little teary, actually, because it's always nice to be appreciated by the people that you really enjoy helping out," Coleman said.
She plays an essential role with helping children get to and from school at a busy four way stop intersection. Parents and staff say they know their children and their friends are safe when Coleman is on duty.
Coleman also works in the Charlottesville Police Department’s Traffic Division, helping with special events around town.
