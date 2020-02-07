Brisk & Colder Tonight. Seasonable Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Brisk and cold tonight, but wind speeds will start to decrease. A fairly seasonable weekend ahead.
Sun and clouds Saturday with highs in the seasonable mid 40s. More cloudiness Saturday night, as a weak disturbance passes across the region. This may trigger a few passing rain and or snow showers or some flurries. Many locations look to remain dry.
Mostly sunny on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. The next front will approach the region by Monday bringing us more clouds and the return of rain. A mild, but another unsettled and wet stretch of weather days expected next week.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, brisk and cold. The wind will relax overnight. Lows mid to upper 20s.
Saturday: Sun and clouds, seasonable. Highs in the mid 40s.
Saturday night: Slight chance for a passing rain/snow shower. Mainly near and west of the Blue Ridge and over the Shenandoah Valley. Partly cloudy. Lows upper 20s to near 30.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows near 40.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers developing. Highs 50s. Lows upper 30s to near 40.
Tuesday: Mild with rain showers. Highs near 60. Lows upper 30s.
Wednesday: Mainly dry at this time. Sun and clouds. Highs near 50. Low 40.
Thursday: Rain showers. Highs lower 50s. Mostly cloudy.
Friday: Sun and clouds, breezy, cooler. Highs mid 40s.
