Blustery and turning colder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Much of the region picked up 1 to 3 inches of rainfall from Thursday to this Friday morning. No reports of serious flooding in our region. A cold front swept across the area this morning with a quick downpour, thunderstorm and even some small hail. Colder winds are blowing into town. We reached out daytime high for the day pre-dawn. Temperatures will continue to drop through the 40s and 30s through this evening.
Colder tonight and seasonable Saturday. Tracking a weak weather disturbance that will mainly give the Appalachians a rain/snow shower Saturday evening. Much, if not all of central Virginia looks to remain dry.
More sunshine breaks out Sunday. Unsettled weather and milder next week. There will be multiple chances for rainfall.
Friday: Partly sunny, windy at times. The strongest winds will be over the Blue Ridge Mountains where winds will gust 45 to 55 mph. Gusts elsewhere will be 20 to 30 mph. Temperatures in the 40s this afternoon for central VA and upper 30s for the Shenandoah Valley.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, dry and colder, Blustery this evening. The wind will relax overnight. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.
Saturday night: Slight chance for a passing rain/snow shower. Mainly near and west of the Blue Ridge and over the Shenandoah Valley. Partly cloudy. Lows near 30 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows near 40.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers developing. Highs 50s. Lows near 50.
Tuesday: Mild with rain showers. Highs near 60. Lows upper 30s.
Wednesday: Mainly dry at this time. High 50. Low 40.
Thursday: Rain showers. Highs lower 50s. Mostly cloudy.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.