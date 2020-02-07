Blustery and turning colder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Much of the region picked up 1 to 3 inches of rainfall from Thursday to this Friday morning. No reports of serious flooding in our region. A cold front swept across the area this morning with a quick downpour, thunderstorm and even some small hail. Colder winds are blowing into town. We reached out daytime high for the day pre-dawn. Temperatures will continue to drop through the 40s and 30s through this evening.