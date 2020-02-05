Wet Times. Heavy Rain Thursday. Flood Watch Posted

A chilly rain will continue tonight with areas of fog. A more potent storm system will approach Thursday into Friday morning, bringing us our wettest period. Moderate to heavy rain is expected during this time and flooding will be possible. Rain outlooks of 2-3 inches, is looking likely, with some higher amounts. This amount of rain could certainly trigger some flash flooding and river flooding. Remain alert if you live near small creeks and streams and never attempt to cross flooded roadways. The rain will end early Friday, with some clearing and breezy conditions.