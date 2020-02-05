Wet Times. Heavy Rain Thursday. Flood Watch Posted

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rounds of rain ahead through Friday morning. A *Flood Watch* is in effect from Thursday PM through Friday AM. The heaviest rain potential is during this time. Rain amounts of 2-3 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Rapid rises on creeks, streams, rivers are likely, along with flooding in low lying areas. Remain alert.
A chilly rain will continue tonight with areas of fog. A more potent storm system will approach Thursday into Friday morning, bringing us our wettest period. Moderate to heavy rain is expected during this time and flooding will be possible. Rain outlooks of 2-3 inches, is looking likely, with some higher amounts. This amount of rain could certainly trigger some flash flooding and river flooding. Remain alert if you live near small creeks and streams and never attempt to cross flooded roadways. The rain will end early Friday, with some clearing and breezy conditions.
Much of the upcoming weekend dry, but Another weaker system will approach late Saturday into early Sunday. This could bring some rain and or snow across the region, as it quickly pushes across the region. A mild, but another wet and unsettled stretch of weather days may play out next week.
Tonight: Chilly rain. Areas of fog. Lows upper 30s
Thursday: Rain likely - moderate to heavy at times. Flooding possible. Highs climbing into the 50s. Lows 40s
Friday: Early AM Rain, some clearing, breezy. Highs upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows around 30
Saturday: Partly sunny, late night rain and or snow showers possible, Highs mid 40s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy, Highs near 50. Lows low 30s
Monday: Sun and clouds, chance of showers. Mild. Highs upper 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs upper 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Highs upper 50s.
