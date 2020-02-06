Waynesboro police charge 2 with possessing meth

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Two people are out on bond following a “high-risk” search on South Winchester Avenue in Waynesboro.
The Waynesboro Police Department announced Thursday, February 6, that a S.W.A.T. team was used to execute a search warrant earlier in the day.
Police arrested and charged 42-year-old Brian Craig Henthorn and 32-year-old Tabatha Wolfe with possessing methamphetamine. Both were released on $1,000 unsecured bond.
WPD says Henthorn had previously threatened to shoot fire personnel when they responded to a call for service at the home back in January.
02/06/2020 Release from the Waynesboro Police Department:
On Thursday, 6 February 2020, the Waynesboro Police Department executed a high-risk narcotics search warrant at 217 South Winchester Ave in the City of Waynesboro. The search warrant execution was categorized as high risk because the resident Brian Craig Henthorn had previously threatened to shoot fire personnel in the face when they responded to a call for service at the residence on 9 January 2020.
The Waynesboro Police S.W.A.T. team use distraction munitions due to the high-risk nature of the operation. As a result of evidence recovered at the scene, the following charges were placed.
42-year-old Waynesboro resident Brian Craig Henthorn was charged with a violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-250, possession of Methamphetamine. Henthorn faces 2-10 years in prison if convicted.
Henthorn was released on a 1,000-dollar unsecured bond.
32-year-old Waynesboro resident Tabatha Wolfe was also arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant for violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-250, possession of Methamphetamine. Wolfe also faces 2-10 years in prison also. Wolfe was released on a 1,000-dollar unsecured bond.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.