Slave auction markers missing from Charlottesville’s Court Square

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are looking into missing historic markers in Court Square.
The slave auction marker on East Jefferson Street was reported missing early Thursday, February 6. A second marker in the same area is also gone.
The city put up the markers in Court Square to denote the history that once happened there: the place where enslaved people once had their families ripped apart as they were sold at auction.
Andrea Douglas, executive director of the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, leads tours detailing the history of the area. She says the city should have done more to protect the markers to the enslaved after it has added measures protecting the Confederate monuments.
Editor’s Note: This is a developing story.
02/06/2020 Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:
The city did not remove the marker, and the incident has been reported to staff at this time for further investigation.
