CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for much of the region through 7 AM Friday. 1 to 3 inches of rain may cause local flooding in poor drainage areas, along creeks and rivers. Watch flood prone areas and never drive through high water.
A pipeline of rain, some of it heavy, along with a rumble of thunder will continue to be over us through tonight. Temperatures will slowly rise from the 40s to the 50s this evening and overnight.
The widespread rain will exit Friday morning. A cold front with a lingering shower will cause temperatures to drop to the 40s and 30s Friday afternoon and evening.
Colder Friday night into the weekend. A weak weather disturbance may kickoff a passing rain/snow shower Saturday night. Mainly from the Blue Ridge Mountains, Shenandoah Valley and west.
Drier with temperatures a little above average Sunday.
Another unsettled weather pattern next week. More rain is likely at times.
Thursday: A chilly rain. Some heavy. Temperatures in the 40s.
Thursday night: Rain, heavy at times. Thunder possible. Watch for possible flooding. Temperatures rising through the 40s to lower 50s.
Friday: A cold front arrives in the morning with a leftover shower. Blustery winds and turning cooler in the afternoon. 50s to 40s and 30s later in the day.
Friday night: Clear and colder. Lows near 30.
Saturday: Clouds and sun. Highs in the 40s. Slight chance for a rain/snow shower Saturday night. Mainly west. Lows lower 30s.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows near 40.
Periods of rain next week with highs in the 50s Monday, lower 60s Tuesday, 50s Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.