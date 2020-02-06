Periods of heavy rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Grab the umbrella if you are heading out Today. A slow moving cold front and waves of low pressure will bring periods of rain, some of that heavy at times across central Virginia and the Shenandoah valley. Two to three inches of rain has the potential to cause some localized flooding. Showers will continue until early Friday, followed by clearing skies and breezy conditions with above normal temperatures. Early sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness Saturday with colder temperatures. A few rain and snow showers are possible Saturday night. Sunny skies and pleasant conditions return Sunday. More rain for the start of next week. Keep an eye to the sky !