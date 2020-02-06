CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Grab the umbrella if you are heading out Today. A slow moving cold front and waves of low pressure will bring periods of rain, some of that heavy at times across central Virginia and the Shenandoah valley. Two to three inches of rain has the potential to cause some localized flooding. Showers will continue until early Friday, followed by clearing skies and breezy conditions with above normal temperatures. Early sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness Saturday with colder temperatures. A few rain and snow showers are possible Saturday night. Sunny skies and pleasant conditions return Sunday. More rain for the start of next week. Keep an eye to the sky !
Today: cloudy with periods of heavy rain, High: low 50s
Tonight: cloudy with fog and rain, Low: mid 40s
Friday: Morning showers, then clearing and breezy, High: low 50s...Low: around 30
Saturday: Partly sunny with late rain and snow showers, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Mostly and breezy, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 45s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain, High: upper 50s...Low: around 40
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s
