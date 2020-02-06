More Albemarle Co. students calling out sick

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The flu is starting to fly around central Virginia, and schools around Albemarle County are seeing a lot of absences from it right now.
Albemarle County Public Schools Student Health Coordinator Eileen Gomez says some absence rates are up 16 percent due to illness. That is three times more than the average.
To keep the flu in check, school nurses urge students to keep up with handwashing to avoid the spread of germs.
County schools also have a disinfecting mist that staff use after hours that kills bacteria instantly on contact.
“So we're doing that when we have the highest-impacted classes within schools,” Gomez explained. “So if we have a class absence of 25 or 30 percent, then building services will come in at the end of the day and use that fogging disinfectant."
The health coordinator also says the worst of flu season will hopefully be over soon.
