Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry receives donation from Altar’d State in The Shops at Stonefield

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Altar’d State in The Shops at Stonefield presented Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry with a check for $3,350 on Wednesday.
The money was raised in January, as part of Altar’d State’s “Mission Mondays” program. Every Monday, the store donates 10% of its proceeds to Loaves & Fishes.
"It's been an awesome experience and just something that makes working at a retail store just a little more fun and more engaging,” Katie Statler, with Altar'd State, said.
"It's a tremendous gift because it means that we'll be able to feed even more people,” Loaves & Fishes Executive Director Jane Colony Mills said.
Loaves & Fishes has been benefiting from Altar’d State’s “Mission Mondays” program since 2015. Altar’d State has raised over $10,000 for the nonprofit.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.