Hantzmon Wiebel hosts cyber-security event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A public accounting firm in the Charlottesville area is raising awareness and educating the public about the frequency of cyber-attacks.
Hantzmon Wiebel hosted a free cybersecurity “lunch and learn” where they shared helpful tips on how to avoid destructive attacks and what your plan of action should be if it happens to you.
Breaches can be devastating for organizations as they can cost thousands of dollars in damages. The bad news is: they’re becoming more commonplace for businesses big and small.
"And some people don't necessarily think it would happen to them, maybe they think they're too small or “nobody wants my information" but it is happening here,” Edward Schmitz, partner at Hantzmon Wiebel, said.
There are plenty of things you can do to avoid a security breach like create strong passwords and protect parts of your technology that are most vulnerable to hacking. However, it is important to have a back-up plan in case an attack does happen.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.