BRCC hosts performance of Heroes of the Underground Railroad

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WVIR) - A play that has traveled the globe educating young people on the Underground Railroad has made its way to Weyers Cave.
Blue Ridge Community College (BRCC) recently hosted a performance of Bright Star Touring Company’s Heroes of the Underground Railroad. The one-act play highlights some key figures, including Harriet Tubman and Henry Box Brown. Both helped others find their way to freedom in the north.
"It's Black History Month, and we're figuring out as we're touring around the country that a lot of schools are not teaching students a lot of the depth of what happened with the Underground Railroad. And so this is really cool way for Bright Star to come in and present the information to students in a really cool way," actor Cody Walls said.
After escaping to freedom, Tubman made 19 trips back to the south. She is estimated to have freed 300 people without losing one.
