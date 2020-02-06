Albemarle County Fire Rescue responds to North Garden Lane fire

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People living in an assisted living home in Albemarle County are safe after a blaze broke out. Multiple crews responded to the fire at Pine Grove Adult Home, but the cause is still under investigation.
This all happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials say when crews arrived, one person was inside, but firefighters were able to get that person out. Part of the roof collapsed in the front and in the back of the building and several windows are busted out.
"When units arrived on the scene, the building was engulfed in smoke and flames. At this point, the fire is under control,” Emily Kilroy, PIO of Albemarle County Emily Kilroy said.
At this time, it’s unclear how many people were living within the assisted living home, but they will all be placed at other buildings of the owner for the time being. It will take a while before crews know the official cause of the fire.
Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue Press Release:
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - At approximately 6:20 pm, Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at the Pine Grove Adult Home on North Garden Lane. Upon arrival, the home was heavily involved with smoke and flames. All of the occupants evacuated the home safely and no injuries were reported. The residents of the home are able to be housed in other units on the property.
The cause of the fire will be subject to an investigation by the Albemarle County Office of the Fire Marshal. More information will be released as it becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.