Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail, ICE clash over release of undocumented immigrant

WASHINGTON – On Feb. 3, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) arrested Marissa Martinez, 29, also known as Wilson Yovani Martinez or Maritza Martinez, an unlawfully present Guatemalan national after she was released by Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail despite a lawful immigration detainer. Martinez had pending charges for sexual assault of a child and assault when she was released from the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail and has since been re-arrested charged with felony indecent liberties with a child. After the second arrest, she was again released from the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail a second time, despite an active detainer. Martinez was released back into the community instead of being turned over to ICE.