Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail, ICE clash over release of undocumented immigrant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail (ACRJ) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are butting heads over the release of an offender who is an undocumented immigrant. ICE says the jail released the immigrant without proper notification. ACRJ says that’s inaccurate.
In a press release on Wednesday, ICE accused the jail of playing political games surrounding the release of Melissa Martinez, 29, who is accused of multiple crimes including indecent liberties with a child. The agency says the jail failed to give ICE agents adequate notification of Martinez’ impending release on bond.
ACRJ Superintendent Colonel Martin Kumer says that as soon as the jail was notified of Martinez’ initial release, it notified ICE. ICE agents declined to pick her up.
“We got the paperwork, believe, at 11:24 a.m. We notified ICE at 11:27 a.m. that day that Melissa Martinez would be released in about an hour, hour and a half." Superintendent Kumer said. "The person responded by email a few minutes later and said, ‘You know, don’t worry about it. We can’t get there in time but thanks anyway.’”
Kumer says the same thing happened when Martinez was released the second time.
“Again, we get the paperwork from the courts. First thing our staff does is notify ICE. ICE’s comment was ‘We are in Culpeper with other business. We can’t get her," Kumer explained.
Citing an opinion from Attorney General Mark Herring, the superintendent reiterated that ICE detainers are merely requests to hold inmates otherwise eligible for release. He noted the agency can seek a warrant for an individual which would require the jail to hold them for ICE detention.
“What ICE wants us to do is hold them past the release date on a detainer, which we are not allowed to do until it’s convenient for them to take custody of the individual," Kumer explained. "They know that we cannot do that. It was disingenuous of them to put it out to imply that we intentionally did not hold that person.”
Martinez is now being held at ICE’s Caroline Detention Facility until her immigration proceedings are resolved.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Press Release:
WASHINGTON – On Feb. 3, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) arrested Marissa Martinez, 29, also known as Wilson Yovani Martinez or Maritza Martinez, an unlawfully present Guatemalan national after she was released by Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail despite a lawful immigration detainer. Martinez had pending charges for sexual assault of a child and assault when she was released from the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail and has since been re-arrested charged with felony indecent liberties with a child. After the second arrest, she was again released from the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail a second time, despite an active detainer. Martinez was released back into the community instead of being turned over to ICE.
On May 9, 2018, Martinez entered the U.S. and was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Ysidro, Ca. She was transferred to ICE custody and released on an ankle monitor on July 27, 2018. She complied with the monitoring terms and was removed from the monitoring program on Mar. 3, 2019, while pending her immigration proceedings.
On Nov. 30, 2019, the Charlottesville, Va., Police Department arrested Martinez for misdemeanor sexual assault of a child and assault, and ICE lodged a detainer with the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail on the same day. However, despite the detainer, the facility released Martinez on bond, providing only one-hour notice to ICE officers before she was released back into the community.
On Jan.3, the Albemarle County Police Department arrested the Martinez for felony indecent liberties with a child. ICE lodged a second detainer the same day. On Jan. 21, again, the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail released Martinez and again did not provide enough time for ICE officers to assume custody. As a result, Martinez was released back into the community for the second time.
On Feb. 3, ICE officers arrested Martinez in Charlottesville, Va. She is currently detained at the Caroline Detention Facility and will remain in ICE custody pending the result of her immigration proceedings.
“When detainers are ignored, and criminal aliens are released back in the community, our greatest fear is that they will reoffend. That is precisely what is alleged to have happened here. The Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail chose to ignore a lawful detainer which would have kept this individual off the street and instead made a bad-faith attempt with one-hour notice, not just once, but twice.” said Russell Hott, the ERO Washington, D.C. field office director. “When we’re talking about the safety of a child, there’s no room to play political games.”
