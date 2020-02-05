Witnesses take the stand during preliminary hearing for teen charged with murder

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Prosecutors are calling witnesses during a preliminary hearing for a teenager charged in connection with a deadly home invasion on South Spotswood Trail last year.
The 16-year-old appeared in Louisa Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Wednesday, February 5. He is currently charged with first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, armed robbery, as well as breaking and entering to commit murder and robbery.
Prosecutors believe the teen forced 82-year-old Roger Payne Junior and 73-year-old Nancy Payne out of their home with a sawed-off shotgun on November 12, 2019. He then allegedly shot the couple, and stole their car. Nancy Payne played dead after being shot, and then ran to a neighbor for help. Roger Payne Jr. died at the scene.
The court heard testimony Wednesday from the neighbor who helped Payne. A handful of other witnesses are also expected to take the stand during the hearing.
The teenager was apprehended in Nelson County on the same day of the shooting. Authorities believe he was attempting to drive to Lynchburg College to see his girlfriend.
