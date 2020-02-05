Wildrock brings play van to Crozet Elementary School

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Some elementary school students in Albemarle County got to enjoy a surprise Wednesday, February 5, for Global School Play Day.
The Wildrock Play Van visited Barbara Huneycutt’s second-grade class at Crozet Elementary School. Huneycutt's class won a contest out of all teachers in the county.
Wildrock is a nonprofit that promotes nature play for children's health and happiness. The van brought toys, including blocks, clay, and a pretend animal rescue station.
"The kids are having a great time, and we know the play is amazing for development, and it is just one of the most important things a child can do," Paige Lindblom with Wildrock said.
Global School Play Day was started by educators in 2015 to raise awareness of the importance of play in child development.
