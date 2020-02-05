U.S. News & World Report: Boar’s Head Resort #1 hotel in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. News & World Report has ranked the best hotels in the Charlottesville area.
The scores are based on an analysis of industry awards, star ratings and user ratings.
The top five in this part of Virginia are the Boar's Head Resort, the Omni Hotel, the Oakhurst Inn, the Clifton, and the DoubleTree on Route 29.
Boar’s Head Resort also ranks 18th overall in the commonwealth on a list of more than a 1,000 hotel properties.
02/05/2020 Release from Boar’s Head Resort:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, February 5, 2020 – Boar’s Head Resort is the top resort in Charlottesville, according to the latest rankings released today from U.S. News & World Report, the leader in rankings and consumer advice. In its annual ranking of “Best Hotels,” the resort ranked first in Charlottesville and #18 in the state – a category which included over 1,000 hotel properties.
“It’s truly an honor to not only be ranked as the top resort in Charlottesville, but to also be included in such high regards with some of the most revered and celebrated hotels and resorts throughout the state of Virginia,” said General Manager Russ Cronberg. “Our multi-million-dollar renovation last year was just the beginning of a reimagined Boar’s Head experience for guests, and it’s great to see that being recognized. This is an amazing way to start 2020.”
A variety of factors go into the U.S. News & World Report travel rankings including a comprehensive analysis of industry awards, hotel star ratings and user ratings. Furthermore, gold badges are awarded to hotels that score within the top 10 percent of the Best Hotels in the USA category. When compiling the winners of the 2019 Best Hotels, the outlet evaluated over 30,000 luxury hotels and resorts across the USA, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Bermuda and the Caribbean.
“The U.S. News Best Hotels rankings combine data from industry expert evaluations as well as traveler-focused reviews and insight to provide a more rounded view of what each hotel has to offer,” said Erin Shields, managing travel editor at U.S. News. “Readers utilize these rankings to find a variety of options for numerous types of vacations. Whether that’s a picturesque stay in Rome or a long weekend at the beach, we’ve expanded the hotel rankings to give readers the information they need on even more hotels.”
