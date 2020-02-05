SMJH staff taking precautions to reduce chance of coronavirus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - To stay prepared for any potential coronavirus patients, anyone who is sick is being asked to cover their cough at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Doctors, nurses, and staff members are taking special care to check incoming patient's travel history. They have also added some signs to waiting rooms to encourage patients to self-report any respiratory symptoms.
Anyone with a fever or cough who has traveled to China could be put into a private room as a safety measure.
SMJH Infection Preventionist Andrea Chapman says that isolation is just a first step.
“The healthcare workers caring for that patient would wear certain types of personal protective equipment. So that would include things like a respirator for respiratory protection, gowns gloves, and eye protection,” Chapman said.
There are currently no reported coronavirus cases in central Virginia or the Shenandoah Valley.
