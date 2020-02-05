PVCC named a top school for student voting in 2020 national report

Charlottesville, Va. – February 5, 2020 – Piedmont Virginia Community College (PVCC) has been named among America’s best colleges for encouraging students to vote in the February 2020 issue of Washington Monthly. The report, “The Colleges Doing the Most to Get Their Students to Vote,” highlights institutions that are well prepared for the upcoming presidential election. As one of the top 139 schools for student voting, PVCC is one of only four Virginia-based schools in the ranking; the only community college in Virginia to make the list; and one of only nine total community colleges on the list.