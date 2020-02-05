PVCC named a top school for student voting in 2020 national report

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College is on the list of best colleges for encouraging students to vote in the February issue of Washington Monthly.
“That means getting out to vote, that means running for office, that means serving on boards and commissions in their community and being a true citizen in this great democracy in our country," PVCC President Frank Friedman said.
PVCC plans to keep students engaged with a variety of events this election year.
Charlottesville, Va. – February 5, 2020 – Piedmont Virginia Community College (PVCC) has been named among America’s best colleges for encouraging students to vote in the February 2020 issue of Washington Monthly. The report, “The Colleges Doing the Most to Get Their Students to Vote,” highlights institutions that are well prepared for the upcoming presidential election. As one of the top 139 schools for student voting, PVCC is one of only four Virginia-based schools in the ranking; the only community college in Virginia to make the list; and one of only nine total community colleges on the list.
“One of the primary purposes of higher education is to prepare our students to be engaged citizens in our great democracy. The PVCC faculty and staff have made this an explicit goal in each of the educational programs we offer. Being ranked by Washington Monthly as one of the best in the nation is proof that our efforts are being met with success,” stated PVCC President Frank Friedman.
PVCC has previously received national recognition from the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge and designation as a Voter Friendly Campus for its civic engagement efforts to increase voter engagement and registration among students. Recent civic activities at PVCC have included nonpartisan voter registration drives, a congressional debate and ongoing voting awareness events.
For more information about civic engagement and voter education initiatives at PVCC, visit www.pvcc.edu/civic-sense. To view Washington Monthly’s report and rankings, visit https://washingtonmonthly.com/2020/02/01/the-colleges-doing-the-most-to-get-their-students-to-vote/.
