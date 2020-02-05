CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High Schools across the commonwealth held signing ceremonies to honor their student-athletes for National Letter of Intent Signing Day on Wednesday.
Louisa County had two student-athletes signing on to play at the next level.
Infielder Mike Barber is joining a brand-new baseball program at Mary Baldwin University.
Jarett Hunter scored more than 50 touchdowns and had six-thousand yards of total offense on the gridiron at Louisa.
He will continue his playing career at Division One Howard University.
“It’s a great feeling,” says Hunter. "I put in a lot of hard work for four years, and to come out here and be able to sign to a D1 school has been a dream of mine since I was a kid. They took a chance on me, because at the time, I didn’t have any offers. They believed in me, so I had to repay them, and go give them everything I got.”
Barber says, “It’s real different. Brand-new program, brand-new team. New competition. Higher level, the speed of the game is different. I’m real excited about it all.”
Orange County High School had five student-athletes signing.
Hannah Meadows is headed to Christopher Newport to play softball, and Alyson Kinkopf will play soccer at Richard Bland.
The Hornets football team is sending three players to the Division I level.
Jaylen Alexander rushed for over 55-hundred yards, and 60-touchdowns in his high school career.
The Hornets' all-time leading rusher signed with Georgetown.
Offensive lineman Garrett Pitts is headed to VMI, and fellow O-lineman Colby McGhee is a preferred Walk-On at the University of Virginia.
“It’s amazing,” says McGhee. "If you were to have told me when I was a kid if I was going to UVA, and playing football at UVA, I would have never believed you I would’ve laughed at you. Now it’s really a dream come true.”
“They just seemed to want me," says Alexander. "They just showed a lot of love when I went up on a visit, came to school a number of times, and it just felt right, all the love them came with.”
Pitts says, “It’s a feeling I can’t really describe. It’s paid off. All those years of year work finally culminating into one big day. I can’t believe I get four more years of hard work.”
“My dad was there when I needed him pitching and hitting and stuff," says Meadows. "My mom was my biggest supporter sitting on the sidelines having my back and yelling for me.”
Kinkopf adds, "It feels thrilling. It’s great, actually. I’m very happy that I get to represent Orange. It’s a great day. I’m happy.”
Monticello High School had two signees.
Grayson Busch has been a four-year starter on the Mustangs baseball team, and he signed with Randolph-Macon College.
Jack Culbreath is headed to Division One VMI to be a kicker, after being named First Team All-District in his junior and senior seasons.
Culbreath says, “The biggest thing I’ve learned is just how to be a family with all my teammates. That’s what VMI is. A big family. That’s what I love about it. I’m honored. I’ve been working so hard for this. This opportunity.”
Busch adds, “That was my main goal when I started high school was find a place where I could play the next four years. Just everything combined made it the pace where I wanted to be.”
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.