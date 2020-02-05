Falling temperatures, heavy rain & possible flooding

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cloudy skies and scattered showers for Today. A backdoor cold front will drop south delivering showers and falling temperatures. The heaviest rain will develop later tonight into Thursday. 2″ -3″ of rain could cause localized flooding, especially for poor drainage communities. Skies should gradually clear by Friday, followed by colder and more seasonal temperatures Saturday. As cold air works in rain showers could change to snow showers Saturday night. Sunshine will return Sunday, with late showers Monday into Tuesday. Keep your umbrella close by !
Today: Cloudy with scattered showers and falling temperatures, High: around 50
Tonight: cloudy with rain, Low: upper 30s
Thursday: Cloudy with heavy rain, High, low 60s...Low: upper 40s
Friday: Clearing and pleasant, High: low 50s...Low: around 30
Saturday: Partly sunny with late rain and snow showers, High: mid 40s...Low: Low 30s
Sunday: Partly sunny and pleasant, High: around 50...Low: low 30s
Monday: Partly sunny with late showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 40s
