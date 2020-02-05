Falling temperatures, heavy rain & possible flooding

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cloudy skies and scattered showers for Today. A backdoor cold front will drop south delivering showers and falling temperatures. The heaviest rain will develop later tonight into Thursday. 2″ -3″ of rain could cause localized flooding, especially for poor drainage communities. Skies should gradually clear by Friday, followed by colder and more seasonal temperatures Saturday. As cold air works in rain showers could change to snow showers Saturday night. Sunshine will return Sunday, with late showers Monday into Tuesday. Keep your umbrella close by !