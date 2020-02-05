Charlottesville to replace aged water line on Locust Avenue following marks on property

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A man in the city of Charlottesville has some clarity after confusion about marks on his Locust Avenue property. Charlottesville officials say utility workers are replacing an aged water line in the street.
A surveyor from a consulting firm marked the land before neighbors could be notified. So while yards won't get torn up in the long run, downing smith hopes the city will communicate better if this happens again.
"All they really need to do is get in contact with the head of our neighborhood association and he'll post something on Facebook and then everybody will know what’s going on,” Downing Smith, who lives on Locust Avenue, said.
The city says the water line replacement won’t start for at least another year and will not run through any of the neighbor’s properties.
