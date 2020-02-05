Charlottesville offices collection donations for food bank

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville initiative that started this week is an easy way to give back to the community.
The Commissioner of Revenue’s office is holding its second annual food and funds drive. This two-week Commissioners and Cans event will benefit the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
"I would like to say that this area is a very generous location, and together and communally we can help support the Commissioners and Cans, Food Drive Administrator Servilla Kidd.
Donations can be dropped off during normal business hours at City Hall, Parks and Recreation, and other locations.
Checks made out to the food bank will be accepted at the Commissioner of the Revenue’s office.
