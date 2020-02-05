Charlottesville man charged in connection with dangerous chase in Greene Co.

On Tuesday 2/4/20 at approximately 1:20 p.m. Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on an individual in the area of Walmart. The suspect vehicle failed to stop and proceeded to attempt to flee from Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies traveling west in the eastbound lane of Spotswood Trail. As the suspect vehicle came upon sheriff’s office vehicles that were traveling east in the eastbound lane the driver attempted to ram multiple county vehicles. The deputies involved were able to swerve off the roadway to avoid any collision. The suspect ultimately wrecked the vehicle he was operating and fled on foot into a neighborhood.