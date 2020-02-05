Charlottesville man charged in connection with dangerous chase in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville man is facing multiple charges after the Greene County Sheriff’s Office says he led deputies on a dangerous chase.
The sheriff’s office announced Wednesday, February 5, that deputies first tried to stop 47-year-old Kerry Vonreese Cooke near the Walmart in Greene County Tuesday, Feb. 4. Cooke drove away from them, at one point crossing over into oncoming lanes of traffic, before wrecking and running.
He was caught a short time later.
Cooke is facing a total of 12 charges, with the sheriff’s office saying more are pending.
- Albemarle County - failure to appear and petit Larceny
- Charlottesville - malicious wounding and robbery
- Louisa County – larceny, shoplifting, assault on family member, and probation violation
- Greene County - eluding law enforcement to endanger the public, and three counts of assault on law enforcement
Cooke is currently being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond.
02/05/2020 Release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office:
On Tuesday 2/4/20 at approximately 1:20 p.m. Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on an individual in the area of Walmart. The suspect vehicle failed to stop and proceeded to attempt to flee from Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies traveling west in the eastbound lane of Spotswood Trail. As the suspect vehicle came upon sheriff’s office vehicles that were traveling east in the eastbound lane the driver attempted to ram multiple county vehicles. The deputies involved were able to swerve off the roadway to avoid any collision. The suspect ultimately wrecked the vehicle he was operating and fled on foot into a neighborhood.
After a short canvass of the neighborhood by Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies the suspect was located and taken into custody. The driver was identified as Kerry Vonreese Cooke, age 47 of Charlottesville.
Mr. Cooke was wanted out of Albemarle County, Charlottesville City and Louisa County on multiple charges.
Albemarle County:
- Failure to appear – Felony
- Petit Larceny – Misdemeanor
Charlottesville City:
- Malicious Wounding – Felony
- Robbery – Felony
Louisa County:
- Larceny 3rd offense – Misdemeanor
- Shoplifting – Misdemeanor
- Assault on Family member – Misdemeanor
- Probation Violation – Felony
Mr. Cooke was charged with the following offenses in Greene County:
- Eluding Law Enforcement to endanger the public – Felony
- Assault on Law Enforcement, 3 counts – Felony
Additional charges in Greene County are pending at this time.
Mr. Cooke is currently being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond.
