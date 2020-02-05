Camp Champion withdraws application for Earlysville Road location

CHARLOTTESVILLE—Camp Champion and Champion Hospitality Group withdrew their Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (VA ABC) application at 2001 Earlysville Road on February 4, 2020. Hunter Smith, owner of Champion Brewing Company said, “We’re looking forward to announcing a new location for Camp Champion in 2020. It’s disappointing that Albemarle County never took the time to meet with our group and continues its history of honoring the desires of a few residents. We're bolstered by all of the excitement and support we've received from the majority of Earlysville and other Albemarle County residents and are excited to bring that same energy to a new, fun location that all will want to visit.”