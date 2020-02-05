Camp Champion withdraws application for Earlysville Road location

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A planned summer camp-themed brewery and eatery in Albemarle County is on the move. Champion Brewing Company had hoped to turn a former church into Camp Champion.
After pushback from Albemarle’s Board of Supervisors and some who lived near the proposed location on Earlysville Road, Champion Brewing Company withdrew its application for an ABC license.
In a statement, the brewery says it will announce a new location sometime this year.
Champion Brewing Company Statement:
CHARLOTTESVILLE—Camp Champion and Champion Hospitality Group withdrew their Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (VA ABC) application at 2001 Earlysville Road on February 4, 2020. Hunter Smith, owner of Champion Brewing Company said, “We’re looking forward to announcing a new location for Camp Champion in 2020. It’s disappointing that Albemarle County never took the time to meet with our group and continues its history of honoring the desires of a few residents. We're bolstered by all of the excitement and support we've received from the majority of Earlysville and other Albemarle County residents and are excited to bring that same energy to a new, fun location that all will want to visit.”
Camp Champion is a farm brewery project developed by Champion Hospitality Group featuring a small custom brewing setup that uses locally grown ingredients to make unique beers and partner with local nonprofits.
