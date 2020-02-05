Albemarle County is asking for feedback on internet service

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is working on ways to improve internet service but needs your help. The county is asking people to give feedback on their internet service.
The online survey only takes a few minutes to complete.
County officials say the survey will test the speed of broadband in homes in hopes of getting a better idea of what areas need improved speed. The survey will also help the county apply for grants.
"We’d like to hear from all businesses and all home-based businesses and people who are working from home to get an idea of how they’re using the internet to advance their careers and do things that are important to the economy,” IT Director Michael Culp said.
