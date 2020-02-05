Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is once again addressing affordable housing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is working to address the affordable housing crisis in the area. Supervisors met Wednesday afternoon to discuss ways to reduce the number of people paying more than 30% of their annual income on housing related expenses. The county is working to address that by, in part, investing in the redevelopment of Southwood Mobile Home Park.
Habitat for Humanity plans to replace all the existing trailers without displacing anyone. Phase one of the project is set to break ground sometime this year. “Albemarle County right now is investing in Southwood as our really large affordable housing project. We’ve invested a lot of taxpayer dollars into that project,” Albemarle County Board of Supervisor Diantha McKeel says.
Supervisors will be presented with more recommendations in April.
