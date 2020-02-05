Albemarle Co. Planning Commission denies special use permit for Tiger Fuel Company

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Planning Commission shot down a special use permit for Tiger Fuel Company on Tuesday.
The company is looking to build a new gas station, convenience store, and restaurant on Black Cat Road. That’s at Exit-129 off Interstate-64.
However, the property is outside the county's development area and is not on public water or sewer lines. A number of neighbors spoke out against the project on Tuesday, citing the already limited water resources in the area.
"We don't have to look any further than Zion Crossroads one exit east to see how rapid growth and poor planning created the water issues residents and commercial establishments are experiencing today,” Nancy Smaroff, who lives in Troy, said.
The planning commission voted unanimously to deny the permit. Tiger Fuel will have another chance to plead its case in front of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors.
