11 year Kansas City veteran and ACAC trainer Lloyd Burruss celebrates Super Bowl win

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Lloyd Burruss is an 11 year NFL veteran who played his entire professional career with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Burruss was watching the Chiefs win the Super Bowl LIV on February 2 over the San Francisco 49ers at his brother’s house with over 30 loved ones.
“When Kansas won. The house exploded. I’ve never seen so much joy in my life," says Burruss.
The Charlottesville native was drafted to the Kansas City Chiefs his fifth year of college at Maryland in the third round in 1981.
During his time with Kansas he won the Mack Lee Hill award in 1981, was the Chief’s MVP in 1985, All Pro in ’86 and ’87, and was inducted into the Chief’s Hall of Fame in 1999.
“I wouldn’t change a thing. It meant the world to me to play professional football. I didn’t do anything for granted. I put everything I had into it. When I look back at it I wouldn’t change anything,” says Burruss.
After retiring in 1992, Burruss wondered what he would do for the rest of his life. That’s when he joined ACAC in downtown Charlottesville in 1994 and has been a trainer ever since.
The former safety hopes to inspire youth to chase their goals.
“If you dream something, you can do it," says Burruss.
"When I go talk to kids, I tell them when you dream it you can do it. That’s what happened to me. I just always believed I could play professional football.”
